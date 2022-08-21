Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

