Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

