Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $643,000 Stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

Featured Stories

