Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,086.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,890.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,120.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.