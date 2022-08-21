iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

