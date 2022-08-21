Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 40,007 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 32,348 shares of company stock worth $111,829. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBI stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $579.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

