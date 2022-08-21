Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 6,534 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in AT&T by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 488,609 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 193,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

