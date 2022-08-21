Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 936.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.