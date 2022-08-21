Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 739,628 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 539,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,612 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,845,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 227,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $76.95 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

