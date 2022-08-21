Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

