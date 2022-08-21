Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.07. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 50,699 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile



Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

