Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 400 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,083,000 after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

