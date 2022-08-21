MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $32,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $909.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $784.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $921.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.