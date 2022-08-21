Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.79. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

