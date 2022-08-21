B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $143.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

