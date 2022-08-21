ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FDX stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

