TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,306 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,306 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHW opened at $244.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

