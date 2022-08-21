Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells $21,071.97 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $21,071.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,434.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
See Also
