Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.19.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Foot Locker by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

