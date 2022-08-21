Aflac Incorporated (AFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 1st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Aflac has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 218.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

