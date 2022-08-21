Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Poppy Thorpe Sells 983 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 983 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $12,041.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

