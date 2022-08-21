Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Poppy Thorpe Sells 983 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 983 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $12,041.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snap stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
