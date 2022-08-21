12,500 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

