Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

