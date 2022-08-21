Rathbones Group PLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TECH opened at $354.83 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.78.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.50.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

