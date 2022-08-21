Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 3.34% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WPS opened at $30.06 on Friday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

