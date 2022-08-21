Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

