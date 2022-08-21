iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,441,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.01.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.