Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 7.53% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEUZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,085,000.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.956 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.