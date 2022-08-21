Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 31,165 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $89.88 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

