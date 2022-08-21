Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $70.25 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.