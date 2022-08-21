Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,843,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 767,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 547,181 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 399,625 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 393,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 278,835 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

