Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,778 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

