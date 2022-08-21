Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.02 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

