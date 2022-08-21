Karpus Management Inc. Buys 2,860 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 151,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.86 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.96 and a 1 year high of 29.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

