Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,008,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,627,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,934,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

