Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 294,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

RQI opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

