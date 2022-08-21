Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,500 General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of General American Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

GAM opened at $39.49 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

