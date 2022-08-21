South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.96 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.59 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.