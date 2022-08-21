South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $496,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $92,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

