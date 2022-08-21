Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

