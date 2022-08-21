Karpus Management Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 474,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

