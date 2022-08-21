Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 100,266 Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,266 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNI. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 245,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 553.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 909,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

