Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $749,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.02 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

