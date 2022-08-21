South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 9,800 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,875,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,354 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in EQT by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,433,000 after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.