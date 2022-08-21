South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $162.83 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

