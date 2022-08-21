South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ARE opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

