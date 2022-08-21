South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 464,593 shares of company stock worth $55,523,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

