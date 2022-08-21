Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 655 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Dover by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dover by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $137.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

