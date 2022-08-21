Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $269.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

