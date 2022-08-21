InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 932,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $0.70 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

